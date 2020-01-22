Left Menu
WhatsApp is finally getting a Dark Mode

WhatsApp is probably the most used app on your smartphone, and yet, it didn't provide any relief to your eyes during wee-hour chatting but now that is soon going to change with the introduction of a dedicated Dark Mode.

  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:54 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:54 IST
WhatsApp is finally getting a Dark Mode
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

WhatsApp is probably the most used app on your smartphone, and yet, it didn't provide any relief to your eyes during wee-hour chatting but now that is soon going to change with the introduction of a dedicated Dark Mode.

The Facebook-owned app is getting the 'Dark Mode' that turns the interface into a dark theme to make it easy on the eyes. As WABetaInfo notes, the feature is currently available on the WhatsApp version 2.20.13 Android beta.

The feature is listed under Settings > Chats. You can choose from; Light theme which is the default white theme, Dark theme, System default based on light or dark system-wide theme, and Set by Battery Saver. Dark Mode is expected to soon roll out to everyone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

