Left Menu
Development News Edition

OnePlus 6 and 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.1 with updated security patch, bug fixes

The incremental roll-out improves system stability and fixes many issues including camera crash, and black screen and heating issue while charging the device.

OnePlus 6 and 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.1 with updated security patch, bug fixes
OnePlus has started pushing the OxygenOS 10.3.1 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T with an updated Android security patch, general bug fixes and a bunch of improvements.  Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.1 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T with an updated Android security patch, general bug fixes and a bunch of improvements. The incremental roll-out improves system stability and fixes many issues including camera crash, and black screen and heating issue while charging the device.

The OTA update based on Android 10 is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

OxygenOS 10.3.1 complete Changelog

System

  • Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using fingerprint
  • Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting the device
  • Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging
  • Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz Hotspot
  • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
  • Updated Android security patch to 2019.12

Camera

  • Optimized the image preview time in the Pro mode
  • Fixed the camera crash issue

Gallery

  • Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in Gallery

The OTA update is not region-specific, hence it can't be downloaded using VPN, OnePlus mentioned in a post on the community forums. If you haven't received this new build as an OTA, check it manually by visiting Settings > System> System Update in your device.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Suspect in Mangaluru airport bomb case remanded to police

The man, who is suspected to have planted a bomb at the airport here, was on Thursday produced before a city court, which remanded him to 10 days police custody. A day after Aditya Rao surrendered before the police in Bengaluru, he was prod...

US supports LifeBank to expand medical products for mothers in Africa

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation DFC, Merck for Mothers, Credit Suisse, and the United States Agency for International Development USAID announced that they will pursue supporting LifeBanks efforts to expand access to life...

Bru voters to be deleted from Mizoram electoral roll

Names of more than 11,000 Bru community people living in relief camps in Tripura will be deleted from voters list of their homeland Mizoram, following an agreement that allows the tribals to permanently settle in Tripura, a senior official ...

Scoring 300 in any kind of cricket is great: Vengsarkar on Sarfaraz

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Thursday heaped praise on young batsman Sarfaraz Khan for notching up an unbeaten triple hundred in their drawn Ranji Trophy game against Uttar Pradesh. Sarfaraz, who returned to Mumbai after playing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020