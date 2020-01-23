OnePlus 6 and 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.1 with updated security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.1 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T with an updated Android security patch, general bug fixes and a bunch of improvements. The incremental roll-out improves system stability and fixes many issues including camera crash, and black screen and heating issue while charging the device.

The OTA update based on Android 10 is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

OxygenOS 10.3.1 complete Changelog

System

Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using fingerprint

Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting the device

Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging

Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz Hotspot

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android security patch to 2019.12

Camera

Optimized the image preview time in the Pro mode

Fixed the camera crash issue

Gallery

Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in Gallery

The OTA update is not region-specific, hence it can't be downloaded using VPN, OnePlus mentioned in a post on the community forums. If you haven't received this new build as an OTA, check it manually by visiting Settings > System> System Update in your device.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.