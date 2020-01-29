Upcoming Nokia 400 4G could be the first 'Android' feature phone

HMD Global is reportedly working on a new Nokia feature phone that runs a touchless version of Android.

According to XDA Developers, the supposed Nokia phone with a model number TA-1208 was spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, which corresponds to the Nokia 400 4G model. It is listed as running 'GAFP' operating system - a custom version of Android for feature phones.

HMD Global may tease the device at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. Alternatively, Google could also use its I/O conference to give a peek into its own version of Android for feature phones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

