Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Microsoft cloud revenue reaccelerates, sending profit above Street estimates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 04:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 04:28 IST
UPDATE 3-Microsoft cloud revenue reaccelerates, sending profit above Street estimates
Representational Image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter sales and profit that beat Wall Street expectations, driven by the first acceleration of Azure cloud computing revenue growth in eight quarters amid a pitched battle with Amazon.com Inc's cloud unit. The results sent shares in the world's largest software company to all-time highs in after-hours trading. They also reflected the approach of Chief Executive Satya Nadella, who for five years has re-centered Microsoft around the cloud, renting out its computing power and technology to large businesses.

Microsoft said Azure, its primary competitor to Amazon's cloud, grew 62% in the quarter, down from a 76% revenue growth rate the year before but up from 59% in the fiscal first quarter. Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said increased consumption of Azure services, which include offerings such as computing power to run applications and data storage services, drove the increased revenue growth.

"We did have good usage, which matters a ton to that number," Hood told Reuters in an interview. "The core thing that we focused on - which is consumption growth - was quite good." Microsoft said revenue for what it calls its "commercial cloud" - a combination of Azure and the cloud-based versions of software such as Office - reached $12.5 billion, up from $9 billion the year before.

Commercial cloud gross profit margins - a key measure of cloud profitability that Microsoft has told investors it expects to improve - were 67%, versus 62% the year before. Microsoft shares were up nearly 3% at $172.99 in after-hours trading.

"This quarter was an absolute 'blow out quarter' across the board with no blemishes and in our opinion speaks to an inflection point in deal flow as more enterprises pick Redmond for the cloud," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note. Hood said the company was working to improve margins on its core Azure services, which rely on data centers that can cost billions of dollars to build. She cited "hardware improvements and taking advantage of those hardware improvements. There's also of course improvements we have in the efficiency of our supply chain through to having data centers come up to speed."

Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy said Microsoft had targeted older business sectors to transition to them to cloud services and had "stepped up its sales and marketing in key verticals like retail, manufacturing, healthcare, financial and large government which I believe had a very positive impact." Microsoft's revenue and profit for the quarter ended in December were $36.9 billion and $1.51 per share, compared with analyst estimates of $35.7 billion and $1.32 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Microsoft has focused on so-called hybrid cloud computing – in which a business can use a mix of Microsoft's data centers and its own – as well as on delivering its longstanding productivity programs such as Office via the cloud. The shift to the cloud has driven Microsoft's shares up more than 50% in the past year, as it gains ground against market leader Amazon and also parries the threats to its classic software programs from newer entrants like Alphabet Inc's Google.

In 2019, Microsoft had 22% share of the cloud computing infrastructure market, compared with 45% at Amazon and 5% from Google, according to data from Forrester Research. The company's Intelligent Cloud unit, which includes Azure, reported revenue that rose 27% to $11.9 billion in the quarter, versus expectations of $11.4 billion. Its Productivity and Business Process unit, which contains the LinkedIn social network, reported $11.8 billion in revenue compared with estimates of $11.4 billion.

Revenue in the unit that contains Windows was $13.2 billion, compared with estimates of $12.8 billion. Over the past year, Windows sales had been hampered by shortages of PC chips from Intel Corp, but the chipmaker said last week it had alleviated most of those supply concerns. "Chip supply came in better than we had anticipated going into the quarter," Microsoft's Hood said. "And so when that happens, because demand is still quite strong, all of that (chip supply) certainly got put to use" by PC makers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kisan Network Raises $3M to Grow its PAN India Farmer Network

New Financing is led by Mistletoe, with participation from Y Combinator, the Thiel Foundation and others GURUGRAM, HARYANA, January 30, 2020 Kisan Network, the tech enabled supply chain for Indian agriculture, today announced that it has ...

How special are PLA special forces?

Special forces such as the American Green Berets long ago attained a kind of mythical status, and most militaries around the world now field proficient special forces. The same is true of the Peoples Liberation Army PLA, the worlds largest ...

SC refuses to interfere with order granting parole to Atul Rai for taking oath as MP

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order, which had granted two-day parole to BSP leader Atul Rai for taking oath as Member of Parliament in New Delhi. Rai, who had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls ...

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court says it will hear the plea seeking stay of scheduled Feb 1 executions later in the day

Nirbhaya case Delhi court says it will hear the plea seeking stay of scheduled Feb 1 executions later in the day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020