Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google's new chatbot Meena can chat about anything a user wants

Meena has 1.7x greater model capacity and was trained on 8.5x more data as compared to OpenAI GPT-2, an existing state-of-the-art generative model.

Google's new chatbot Meena can chat about anything a user wants
Meena scored 79 percent of SSA, 23 percent higher than the next highest scoring chatbot, Mitsuku (56 percent). Image Credit: Pxhere

Google just launched a multi-turn open-domain chatbot named Meena that learns to respond sensibly to a given conversational context. The human-like chatbot, as Google claims, is more sensible and better compared with that of other well-known open-domain chatbots including Mitsuku, Cleverbot, XiaoIce, and DialoGPT.

The end-to-end trained neural conversational model has 2.6 billion parameters and is trained on 341 GB of text from social media conversations. According to Google, Meena has 1.7x greater model capacity and was trained on 8.5x more data as compared to OpenAI GPT-2, an existing text-generating language model.

"Current open-domain chatbots have a critical flaw, they often don't make sense. They sometimes say things that are inconsistent with what has been said so far, or lack common sense and basic knowledge about the world. Moreover, chatbots often give responses that are not specific to the current context," Daniel Adiwardana, Senior Research Engineer, and Thang Luong, Senior Research Scientist, Google Research, Brain Team wrote in a blog post.

The tech giant also introduced a new human evaluation metric for open-domain chatbots. Dubbed Sensibleness and Specificity Average (SSA), the new human evaluation metric captures key elements of a good conversation. Meena scored 79 percent of SSA, 23 percent higher than the next highest scoring chatbot, Mitsuku (56 percent). Humans, on the other hand, achieved 86 percent scores, Cleverbot got 56 percent, followed by XiaoIce that achieved 31 percent, and lastly DialoGPT that scored 48 percent of SSA.

While we have focused solely on sensibleness and specificity in this work, other attributes such as personality and factuality are also worth considering in subsequent works. Also, tackling safety and bias in the models is a key focus area for us, and given the challenges related to this, we are not currently releasing an external research demo.

Google Research

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China to release winter and spring vegetable reserves to ease supply shortages

China will release winter and spring vegetable reserves in major northern cities to ease supply shortages amid the new coronavirus outbreak, state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.It said the move was announced in a circular publishe...

China’s U.N. envoy says Beijing assessing WHO coronavirus declaration

Chinas U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, said on Thursday Beijing was assessing the World Health Organizations declaration that the coronavirus outbreak was a global emergency. We are still at a very critical stage in fighting the coronavirus. In...

Trump administration to upend Obama-era restrictions on landmines -sources

President Donald Trumps administration is expected to relax Obama-era restrictions on the U.S. militarys use or acquisition of landmines, two U.S. officials said on Thursday, a move criticized by arms control groups.The officials, speaking ...

Report: Dodgers, Red Sox discussing Betts trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox could be nearing a trade that would send All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts to the National League club, ESPN reported Thursday. The report also indicated that left-handed pitcher David Price could b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020