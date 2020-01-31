Google launches SOS Alerts for coronavirus

The Google search engine would now be directing the users searching coronavirus to systematically arranged results about safety tips, situation updates, and resources from the World Health Organisation. According to The Verge, Google announced this joint effort with the WHO on its official Twitter handle.

This new addition comes as a part of Google's SOS Alerts feature. The company has also donated a sum of 250,000 dollars -- through its charitable arm Google.org -- to the Chinese branch of Red Cross to aid the coronavirus relief work. (ANI)

