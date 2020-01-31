Chandrayaan2 stimulated youth's interest in technology: President Kovind

Chandrayaan2, India's second lunar mission, has stimulated a new interest in technology among the country's youth, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday. "The objective of India's space program has always been service to humanity. Due to the tireless work of country's space scientists, Chandrayaan2 has stimulated a new interest in technology among the country's youth," he told lawmakers during a joint sitting of Parliament.

A highly complex mission, Chandrayaan2 comprised an orbiter, a lander, and a rover. Hundreds of people had gathered at Satish Dhawan Space Centre to witness the September 6, 2019, landing attempt on the Moon. Though the lander Vikram crash-landed on the lunar surface, possibly damaging the rover, ISRO said the orbiter launch was successful and it is working well.

"My government has already approved Chandrayaan3. ISRO is also working expeditiously on the manned spacecraft program — Gaganyaan, as well as Aditya-1 Mission," he said. Gaganyaan is India's first space mission to send three Indians to the Lower Earth Orbit by 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.