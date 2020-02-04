Left Menu
'eSIM.net' hit the road with world’s first global prepaid eSIM plan with voice and data

Europe's first eSIM online marketplace eSIM.Net has announced the world's first global prepaid eSIM plan supporting all services including voice, data, and SMS in all countries. This enables individuals and businesses to purchase prepaid international mobile plans without the need for a physical SIM card. eSIM.net's customers bypass traditional roaming charges by utilizing existing eSIM technology to seamlessly access mobile networks in over 200 countries across the world. Coming with a +44 UK mobile number, calls can be made and received on this and the user can still receive calls on their regular number wherever they may be in the world.

An eSIM, or Embedded SIM, is a small chip built inside a phone that can be considered a virtual SIM card slot. It can be used concurrently with an existing physical SIM card, allowing for separate, but simultaneous mobile plans on one device. Unlike the traditional SIM card, however, eSIMs are not locked to one carrier and allow users to switch to local providers as they travel, receiving significantly reduced data rates.

eSIM technology is still developing, but there has been huge progress in the past few years, with giants like Apple and Google incorporating this functionality into their phones and wearables. By building its online store, eSIM.net has made this technology accessible to the general public. There is no need to keep swapping SIM cards in and out when you travel. There's no need to rely on Wi-Fi. You can have two numbers and two mobile plans; with the eSIM package ensuring you're not paying through the roof for roaming charges while overseas. To date, eSIM plans have been data only and they have recognized the need for voice, and also a mobile number to receive SMS, as required when installing many apps. The same plan can be used anywhere and users simply top-up when required.

eSIM.net's international mobile packages can be purchased online and are delivered in the form of a QR code. Beginning at $4.99 for 1GB, the packages are compatible with an ever-growing range of carriers, as well as mobile and tablet devices. This includes the iPhone 10 range of XS, XS Max and XR, iPhone 11 with an update to iOS 13.1.3, and Android Google Pixel 3, 3a and 4.

