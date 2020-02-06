Netflix rolls out new data-saving AV1 option on Android app

Netflix is rolling out support for the new AV1 video codec, which allows for efficient video compression on its Android app.

According to The Verge, the new royalty-free video coding format is claimed to be 20 per cent more efficient in video compression than the VP9 codec Netflix currently uses.

The codec can be enabled for select titles by enabling the 'Save Data' option. It is not clear which titles are currently supported but Netflix is promising to roll out AV1 on all its platforms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

