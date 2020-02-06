Valve teases SteamVR 2.0 for 2020

This year Valve will be taking the wraps off an updated version of its Steam virtual reality (VR) system, called the SteamVR 2.0. The company teased SteamVR 2.0 which will offer several customer experience improvements. It isn't clear what the new features but Valve said that its team is working hard on the platform's development, Engadget notes.

In 2020, Valve will also publish updates analyzing data from the Steam platform. It will also add new features to better support gaming soundtracks and will roll out Steam Trust later this year. There will also be new experimental features from Steam Labs, a refreshed Steam mobile app, and sale events for this year. (ANI)

