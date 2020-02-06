Left Menu
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns Earth after record-setting spaceflight

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth after setting a record for the longest single spaceflight in history by a woman.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth after setting a record for the longest single spaceflight in history by a woman. Expedition-61 crew members, Koch, Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of ESA (European Space Agency) made a safe landing in the remote town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, the official blog notes.

Koch's first journey into space of 328 days is the second-longest single spaceflight by a US astronaut. She completed 5,248 orbits of the Earth, and a journey of 139 million miles, roughly the equivalent of 291 trips to the Moon and back. She also conducted six spacewalks including the first three all-woman spacewalks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

