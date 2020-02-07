Left Menu
Google to expand mix mode commute option to more cities across India

  New Delhi
  Updated: 07-02-2020 12:08 IST
  Created: 07-02-2020 12:04 IST
Internet giant Google is looking to expand mixed mode commute option to cities across India which displays a combination of transport modes for commuting to a particular destination. "The public transport tab on Google Maps for Android now informs users about a journey that combines auto-rickshaw and public transport. It indicates how much time it will take, and which station they should take an auto-rickshaw to/from. The feature is available for Delhi and Bangalore and we're looking to bring it to other cities across India," Google Maps vice president Jen Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

She was speaking on the occasion of Google Map completing 15 years. Fitzpatrick listed 14 features that Google has incorporated in the maps. Of these eight were first started in India and six were inspired from India and implemented in other foreign markets.

Information about public toilets was inspired by Swachh Bharat Mission. Digital address called "Plus Codes" for location sharing including mixed mode commute are some of the features for which Google Map got inspiration from India. "Google Maps now lists over 57,000 public toilets in 2,300+ cities across India. The initiative was launched in 2016 as a pilot in three cities -- New Delhi, Bhopal, and Indore -- in collaboration with the Swachh Bharat Mission and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs," Fitzpatrick said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

