Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will have a Thom Browne Edition, promo leak reveals

Just a day before Samsung unveils its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, a promo video has leaked online which showcases a special edition version of the Galaxy Fold successor.

The promo trailer, posted on Twitter by user @h0x0d, shows off a Thom Brown Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip donning the brand's signature red, white, and blue stripe on the rear panel, The Verge notes.

It is not clear if the special edition version of the Galaxy Z Flip will have beefed up specifications, but it is speculated to be pricier than the standard model which is likely to cost USD 1,400. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.