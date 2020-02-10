Left Menu
Motorola Razr 'Blush Gold' edition announced

Motorola Razr may have been put through some gruesome fold tests in the last week, but the flip smartphone will be available in a new color other than the standard Noir Black.

  • California
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 21:12 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Motorola Razr may have been put through some gruesome fold tests in the last week, but the flip smartphone will be available in a new color other than the standard Noir Black. Motorola has confirmed that it will be introducing a new 'Blush Gold' version of the Razr which will be available in starting this spring, Cnet reports.

t will essentially be dual-toned with both black and blush gold on it. In terms of specifications, there is unlikely to be any change. The standard version features Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, dual-displays, water-repellent design, and fingerprint sensor. It is priced at USD 1,499. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • Cnet

