Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House calls for biggest NASA budget in decades to reach the moon, Mars

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 04:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 04:03 IST
White House calls for biggest NASA budget in decades to reach the moon, Mars
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The White House on Monday asked Congress for $25.2 billion for NASA in 2021, the agency's biggest budget in decades, calling for steady increases over five years to meet President Donald Trump's goal of landing astronauts on the moon and Mars. The request would boost the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's budget by 12 percent for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, with nearly half of the funds going toward the "Moon to Mars" program, which includes development of lunar landers, robotic rovers, heavy-lift rockets and new spacesuits.

"They are backing up our vision for a renewed era of discovery by giving NASA ever-increasing budgets every year," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Monday after the White House released its plan. "Now we must deliver." The Trump administration called on NASA early last year to reorganize its exploration program to send humans to the moon by 2024 and to Mars in the next decade, accelerating a previous timeline and increasing its 2020 budget by $1.6 billion.

The 2021 fiscal year budget, one of the largest overall spending increases for NASA since the 1990s, doubles down on the "Moon to Mars" project, which NASA projects will cost $71.1 billion over the next five years, according to a blueprint sent to Congress on Monday. NASA's budget is estimated to increase steadily over the next five years to fund the program, peaking at $28.3 billion in fiscal year 2023, primarily going to privately developed lunar landing systems.

The budget includes $529 million for robotic trips to Mars, including a mission to return soil samples back to Earth and map near-surface water ice deposits that could inform future human missions to the red planet. Separately, the Trump administration's $740.5 billion budget request for national defense in 2021 allocates $15.4 billion for the U.S. Space Force, which was established on Dec. 20 as an independent service under the Air Force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. Transportation Dept IG to audit FAA pilot training requirements after Boeing 737 MAX crashes

The U.S. Transportation Departments Office of Inspector General said on Monday it will audit Federal Aviation Administration pilot training requirements for U.S. and foreign air carriers after two deadly crashes of Boeings 737 MAX. The audi...

Biden shows tenderness and temper on 2020 presidential trail

Joe Biden had spent much of the weekend ahead of New Hampshires primary on Tuesday attacking his top Democratic presidential rivals when a young woman asked why voters should believe he could win a national election after his poor showing i...

UPDATE 2-Trump's $4.8 trillion budget likely to get thumbs-down from Congress

President Donald Trumps 4.8 trillion budget plan for the coming fiscal year drew a prompt rejection on Monday from congressional Democrats, who said it betrayed his promise to protect popular health and safety-net programs. The budget would...

Suspended Browns DE Garrett meets with Goodell

Suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York on Monday to discuss his reinstatement. There is no timetable for an announcement from Goodells office.Garrett was suspended indefini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020