Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

Nokia said Tuesday that the company has supported Japanese operator SoftBank Corp. in completing the world-first 5G connected car test at a Honda Research and Development site in Kamikawa-gun, Hokkaido, Japan.

The demonstration marks the first step towards the deployment of Nokia's 3GPP Release 15 compliant using commercial-level 256QAM high-order modulation and 4x4 MIMO radio equipment network equipment.

As part of the trials, SoftBank Corp. tested four use cases, including the transmission of location information of surrounding vehicles at intersections with poor visibility, the identification and notification processes for falling objects on the road as well as and the transmission and secondary use of high-quality 4K video and images taken from the in-vehicle cameras, the Finnish telecom company said in a press release.

These trials demonstrate that 5G technology can be successfully, safely and efficiently utilized in the connected car market. We look forward to further develop research in this exciting space and bring 5G-connected mobility solutions to the roads John Harrington, Head of Nokia Japan

5G, as Nokia says, will be capable of delivering the speed and capacity required to ensure the next generation of road vehicles can communicate and interact safely and efficiently on road networks.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.