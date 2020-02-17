Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to invest $1.6 billion in weather and climate supercomputer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 05:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 05:31 IST
UK to invest $1.6 billion in weather and climate supercomputer
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter

The British government will invest 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in what it says is the world's most powerful supercomputer to provide more accurate weather and climate forecasts. The new supercomputer, which will be managed by the country's Met Office, will be used to help more accurately predict storms, select the most suitable locations for flood defenses and predict changes to the global climate.

It will enable better forecasting for airports so they can plan for potential disruption and provide more detailed information for the energy sector so it can prevent potential energy blackouts and surges. The Met Office's current supercomputers reach their end of life in late 2022. The first phase of the new supercomputer will increase the Met Office computing capacity by six times, the government said on Monday.

($1 = 0.7685 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro near 3-year low on sluggish growth, yen steady despite weak GDP

The euro was on the back foot on Monday, as concerns mounted about weakening economic growth in Europe at a time financial markets and policymakers fret about a new threat to the global economy from a fast spreading coronavirus in China.The...

MLB notebook: Arenado reports, says he's 'ready to go'

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado reported to spring training on Sunday, ready to address a difficult offseason that left the All-Star feeling disrespected as trade rumors ran rampant. Among the remarks he had for reporters at Sa...

North Macedonia's parliament dissolves, sets snap election for April 12

North Macedonias parliament dissolved itself on Sunday and set April 12 for an early election, eight months ahead of the end of the current term.The move, endorsed by 108 deputies in the 120-seat parliament, follows Prime Minister Zoran Zae...

Hornqvist's hat trick propels Penguins past Red Wings

Patric Hornqvist recorded a hat trick in the first two periods and the Pittsburgh Penguins eased past the visiting Detroit Red Wings, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon. Hornqvists hat trick was the third of his career during the regular season. He a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020