Samsung Galaxy S20 series goes up for pre-order in India; Galaxy Buds+, double data on offer

Samsung's latest flagship series, the Galaxy S20, is now up for pre-orders in India through the official website. The company is offering pre-order deals on the three models including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced at INR 66,999, Galaxy S20+ costs INR 73,999 while the high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at INR 92,999. As the official blog notes, there are pre-book offers on purchasing any of the new flagship models.

On pre-booking the Galaxy S20, you can get the Galaxy Buds+ at INR 2,999 along with Samsung Care+ accidental & liquid damage protection cover at INR 1,999. One the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, you can get the Galaxy Buds+ at INR 1,999 and Samsung Care+ at INR 1,999. Operators are also offering data benefits on the purchase of the new flagship series, with Jio offering data and services benefits of up to INR 14,997. Pre-orders will be shipped to consumers beginning March 6, 2020.(ANI)

