Nokia launches 5G certification program for business, tech professionals

Finnish telecom company Nokia announced today the launch of the Nokia Bell Labs End-to-End 5G Certification Program, a first-of-its-kind program to train and certify business and technology professionals from across the information and communications technology (ICT) industry on this revolutionary technology.

The program will offer both Associate and Professional level certifications that deliver essential skills and expertise needed to strategize and plan 5G business solutions.

The Associate Level Certification and End-to-End 5G Foundation course will be officially rolled out on February 24, followed by the Professional level certifications and courses later this year, the company said in a press release on Monday.

5G is dramatically changing the communications landscape, providing the need for a broad, technical program that provides professionals not only with a firm understanding of end-to-end 5G technologies but also the skills to apply them effectively when creating network solutions in support of emerging business opportunities. As 5G investments are still in relatively early stages, we feel the timing of this end-to end 5G certification program is ideal, ensuring the coming years of intense 5G activity have profound, positive impacts for consumers and industries alike Marcus Weldon, Nokia CTO and President of Nokia Bell Labs

The Associate Certification will provide foundational information on the key business issues, fundamental principles and technical pillars of 5G while the Professional program comprises a series of advanced domain-specific certifications covering end-to-end 5G strategy and planning.

To deliver this innovative end-to-end 5G certification program, Nokia has collaborated with NokiaEDU, the company's learning, and development branch.

