3M leverages Amazon Web Services to modernize enterprise IT infrastructure

3M, one of the world’s most successful diversified companies will leverage AWS’s highly performant global infrastructure and portfolio of services.

AWS has also announced plans for sixteen more AZs and five more Regions in Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Spain. Image Credit: Flickr

Amazon announced Monday that global science and innovation leader 3M has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud computing arm to modernize its infrastructure and drive efficiencies across its global operations.

In a press release the e-commerce giant said, that 3M is migrating its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, including accounting, supply chain management, manufacturing, product lifecycle management, and e-commerce, along with business-critical enterprise IT applications, to the world's leading cloud. Through this move, 3M expects to drive efficiencies, and gain speed and agility in meeting its business and customer needs.

3M, one of the world's most successful diversified companies will leverage AWS's highly performant global infrastructure and portfolio of services, including machine learning, analytics, storage, security, and databases to optimize and automate operational, manufacturing, and business processes, as well as product solutions.

AWS is integral to our enterprise IT transformation as we look for better ways to serve our customers, streamline the way we work, and compete globally. We look forward to expanding our use of AWS's portfolio of services, including analytics and machine learning, to gain greater insights and become an even more agile company in the cloud.

John Turner, Vice President, IT Systems and Chief Information Officer at 3M

Amazon Web Services, the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform offers over 175 fully-featured services from 69 Availability Zones (AZs) within 22 geographic regions around the world. AWS has also announced plans for sixteen more AZs and five more Regions in Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Spain.

