Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:59 IST
EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Alphabet Inc-owned Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit could pose privacy risks, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) warned on Thursday, adding its voice to other critics of the deal.

Google announced the deal in November last year, as it seeks to compete with Apple and Samsung in the crowded market for fitness trackers and smartwatches. Fitbit, whose fitness trackers and other devices monitor users' daily steps, calories burned and distance traveled, would give the U.S. tech giant access to a trove of health data gathered from Fitbit devices.

Such access is worrying, the EU privacy watchdog said. "The possible further combination and accumulation of sensitive personal data regarding people in Europe by a major tech company could entail a high level of risk to privacy and data protection," it said.

It urged the companies to assess their data privacy requirements and privacy implications in a transparent way and mitigate possible privacy and data protection risks before seeking EU antitrust approval for the deal. European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who will vet the deal, in November voiced her concerns about big companies targeting data-heavy rivals.

The European Commission on Thursday had no immediate further comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's attorney general quits after uproar over his controversial remarks

Pakistans Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday resigned after an uproar by the legal fraternity at his controversial remarks against judges of the Supreme Court. Khan reportedly used contemptuous words on Tuesday against some mem...

No reason why Central Vista can't be rebuilt: Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that government infrastructure, including the North and South Blocks, was built more than a century ago and there is no reason why the Centre should not go for a new-look Central Vista aest...

Huge crowd of bystanders expected along Trump's route in Ahmedabad, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Thursday said that it expects a large number of people to line-up along the route from Ahmedabad airport to Motera stadium, during the visit of US President Donald Trump next week. Prime Minister Nare...

Tariq Anwar backs Pawar's demand for trust for building mosque in Ayodhya

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Thursday supported the NCP chief Sharad Pawars demand from the Centre to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya. I feel that Sharad Pawars suggestion is very important and the government must make a mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020