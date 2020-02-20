Samsung India announces pre-booking for much-awaited Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung is gearing up to bring its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, in India, with pre-booking commencing on February 21. The stylish device that comes with a revolutionary form factor and flagship-level performance made its debut earlier this month in the US.

Priced Rs 1,09,999, the Galaxy Z Flip will be available for pre-booking on the Samsung e-shop and select retail stores in Mirror Purple, Mirror Black, and Mirror Gold color options. Consumers will get 1-year Samsung Care+ Protection at a discounted fee along with 4- month free YouTube premium Subscription and up to 12-month No-Cost EMI.

With a first of its kind foldable glass display and our smallest hideaway hinge yet, the Galaxy Z Flip gives you all the advantages of a large screen in a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. With Galaxy Z Flip, we're redefining what a mobile device can be, and what it enables consumers to do. Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India

Galaxy Z Flip: Specification

Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display (main) | 1.1-inch S-AMOLED(cover)

6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display (main) | 1.1-inch S-AMOLED(cover) Processor 64-bit Octa-Core Snapdragon 855+

64-bit Octa-Core Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 10 | Samsung One UI 2

Android 10 | Samsung One UI 2 Memory 8GB RAM / 256GB storage

8GB RAM / 256GB storage Camera Front: 10MP | Rear: 12MP (Wide) + 12MP (Ultra-wide)

Front: 10MP | Rear: 12MP (Wide) + 12MP (Ultra-wide) Battery 3,300 mAh dual battery | 15W Wired Charging

Stylish and compact form factor

When folded, users can access basic information on the cover display and multitask on the 6.7-inch display, when unfolded. The device's intricate Hideaway Hinge not only gives it the ability to stand on its own but also ensures that the device will not open or close by itself.

Compact design: The Galaxy Z Flip easily fits into the pocket or bag, all thanks to its compact and portable design.

The Galaxy Z Flip easily fits into the pocket or bag, all thanks to its compact and portable design. Foldable Glass : Samsung's latest foldable flagship features the world's first foldable glass screen made of Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass, giving users a sleek and premium look.

: Samsung's latest foldable flagship features the world's first foldable glass screen made of Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass, giving users a sleek and premium look. Flex Mode: A custom-built user experience that automatically splits the display (when the device is free-standing) into two 4-inch screens, allowing users to view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half.

A custom-built user experience that automatically splits the display (when the device is free-standing) into two 4-inch screens, allowing users to view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half. Cover display: When closed, users can check date, time, battery status, real-time notifications and even answer a call or respond to a text by simply tapping the notification, without having the need to unfold the device.

