TN CM grants Rs 2 lakh assistance to girl on NASA visit
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday ordered Rs 2 lakh as assistance to a
class IX girl student, a space enthusiast, for successfully qualifying in an online test to visit America's space agency
NASA and participate in an international conference. The student V Abinaya studying in Namakkal district got
through the exam held by firms here and in America, the Chief Minister, in a statement, said adding the opportunity to visit
NASA and take part in a global space science symposium is a "victory for her talent."
Wishing her many more successes in space science, Palaniswami lauded her for the "achievement and to encourage
younger generation, I have ordered Rs 2 lakh assistance from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund." PTI VGN
