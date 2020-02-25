Rakuten Mobile to implement zero-touch network ops with Nokia's support

Rakuten Mobile, the mobile network subsidiary of Japan-based Rakuten Group has teamed up with Nokia to implement a fully automated operations environment, aka zero-touch, for 4G and next-generation 5G services. To recall, Rakuten has previously collaborated with the Finnish telecom giant to roll out Internet of Things (IoT) services in Japan.

As part of the collaboration, Nokia will operate Rakuten Mobile's virtualized core network to manage the total cost of ownership (TCO) while the latter will focus on developing its portfolio of disruptive services and expanding its service footprint.

Nokia says its operational support services enable Rakuten Mobile to maintain its focus on growing LTE coverage footprint and 5G service capabilities while controlling OPEX and ensuring the reliability of launched services via a highly reliable telco cloud.

"Nokia is enabling groundbreaking levels of automation in network and service lifecycle management within the Rakuten Mobile cloud environment. This managed services deal will ensure predictable OPEX costs to minimize financial risk while guaranteeing a secure, best-in-class cloud, incorporating network and IT operations," Nokia said in a press release on Tuesday.

With Nokia supporting the operation of our cloud native network, we can focus on service launch and expansion. Nokia is an integral partner in our network operations, and we look forward to future business opportunities that this partnership brings. Tareq Amin, Chief Technology Officer of Rakuten Mobile, Inc.

The new operator which competes with Japan's leading mobile communications service providers including NTT Docomo Inc., KDDI Corp., and SoftBank Group Corp. will incorporate Nokia's domain expertise and value-add into its core business.

