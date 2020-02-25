Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISRO to launch geo imaging satellite on March 5

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 23:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:25 IST
ISRO to launch geo imaging satellite on March 5

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI): The Indian Space Research Organisation on Tuesday said it is scheduled to launch its

geo imaging satellite 'GISAT-1' onboard the geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle 'GSLV-F10' on March 5.

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 5:43 pm on March 5, subject to weather conditions, from the second

launchpad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Weighing about 2,275 kg, GISAT-1 is a state-of-the-

art agile earth observation satellite which would be placed in a geosynchronous transfer orbit by GSLV-F10, ISRO said.

It said that subsequently, the satellite would reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion

system. According to the space agency, operating from

geostationary orbit, GISAT-1 would facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent under cloud-free

condition at frequent intervals. A 4-metre diameter Ogive-shaped payload fairing is

being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight, ISRO said adding that this is the 14th flight of the GSLV. PTI KSU

NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Infosys' 7th global Cyber Defense Center set to open in Indianapolis 

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Switzerland confirms first case of coronavirus

A 70-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus in Switzerlands southern canton of Ticino, on the border with Italy, Swiss health authorities said on Tuesday, confirming their countrys first case. The infected person was in Italy abou...

U.S. Congress should not override California privacy law - state attorney gen.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday sent a letter to four top U.S. lawmakers urging them not to pre-empt the states new privacy law with a watered down federal legislation.The California Consumer Privacy Act CCPA, effectiv...

Rs 1 crore looted from dera

Three unidentified men allegedly looted Rs 1 crore from a religious dera on the outskirts of Goindwal town in Punjabs Tarn Taran district, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Jagjit Singh Walia said the loot was reported to the...

UPDATE 7-Thomson Reuters names new CEO, earnings top estimates

Thomson Reuters Corp said on Tuesday it had appointed former Nielsen Holdings Plc president Steve Hasker as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Jim Smith. The parent of Reuters News also announced higher-than-expected fourth-quarter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020