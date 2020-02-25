ISRO to launch geo imaging satellite on March 5

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI): The Indian Space Research Organisation on Tuesday said it is scheduled to launch its

geo imaging satellite 'GISAT-1' onboard the geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle 'GSLV-F10' on March 5.

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 5:43 pm on March 5, subject to weather conditions, from the second

launchpad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Weighing about 2,275 kg, GISAT-1 is a state-of-the-

art agile earth observation satellite which would be placed in a geosynchronous transfer orbit by GSLV-F10, ISRO said.

It said that subsequently, the satellite would reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion

system. According to the space agency, operating from

geostationary orbit, GISAT-1 would facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent under cloud-free

condition at frequent intervals. A 4-metre diameter Ogive-shaped payload fairing is

being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight, ISRO said adding that this is the 14th flight of the GSLV. PTI KSU

