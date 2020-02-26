Left Menu
Samsung's new SE solution ensures top-notch security on mobile devices

Samsung’s recently-announced Galaxy S20 series smartphones feature the new CC EAL 5+ certified Secure Element (SE) turnkey solution.

According to Samsung, the Secure Element integrates a microcontroller, advanced hardware-level protection, and an optimized secure OS to manage failed attempts and prevent replay attacks. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung unveiled today a new turnkey Secure Element solution for smart devices. The solution featuring secure key storage with Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (CC EAL) 5+ certification has a dedicated security chip (S3K250AF) and optimized software to ensure top-notch security assurance on mobile devices.

Currently, in mass production, Samsung's new SE solution securely stores users' confidential and cryptographic data such as pin numbers, passwords and even crypto-currency credentials separate from the typical mobile memory such as embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS), whilst enabling new mobile applications.

Strong security measures have become a crucial feature in today's smart devices as they evolve into essential tools that hold the key to our personal data connected to various services such as the cloud and financial transactions. Our new turnkey SE solution for mobile devices will not only keep user data safer on the go but also enable new mobile applications that will broaden and enrich our everyday lives."

Dongho Shin, senior vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics

Image Credit: Samsung

According to Samsung, the Secure Element integrates a microcontroller, advanced hardware-level protection, and an optimized secure OS to manage failed attempts and prevent replay attacks.

The security-dedicated chip (S3K250AF) adds extra countermeasures to defend against possible attacks such as reverse engineering, power glitches, and laser attacks, making it extremely harder for others to access or copy stored confidential data, the South Korean electronics major said in a press release on Wednesday.

Samsung's recently-announced Galaxy S20 series smartphones feature the new Secure Element solution.

