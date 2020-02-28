Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

As part of its digital inclusion initiative, TECH4ALL, Chinese technology giant Huawei announced today the launch of the Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0. to develop ICT talent and popularize digital skills around the world.

Under the program, Huawei will collaborate with universities around the world to develop 2 million ICT professionals and continuously update its school-enterprise cooperation solutions in cutting-edge technologies, such as 5G, cloud computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Commenting on the launch, Hank Stokbroekx, Vice President of Enterprise Service, Huawei Enterprise BG said the company will continue to establish more ICT Academies.

Every year, we will build 600-1000 Huawei ICT Academies. By doing so, we aim to benefit more university teachers and students in the digital world, enable more people to enjoy equal and high-quality education, enhance digital skills, and inject fresh impetus into the industry, Stokbroekx added.

To meet the goal, the tech giant set up the Huawei ICT Academy Development Incentive Fund (ADIF), with a total investment of at least USD 50 million over the next five years.

ADIF seeks to help ICT academies operate stably by-

providing teaching experiment equipment to universities for improving students' practical skills

training teachers, providing free exam vouchers to students and setting up an education fund to reward excellent teachers and students

organizing Huawei ICT Competition to provide a platform for students to show their talent and communicate with their peers

collaborating with partners on ICT Talent Job Fairs to help students find jobs

In the last five years, Huawei has partnered with more than 600 international universities to set up Huawei ICT academies, helping the universities improve their ICT teaching abilities and train more than 1500 teachers, the company said in a statement.

The launch of Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 marks a new stage of Huawei's talent ecosystem development. Huawei

