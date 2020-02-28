Left Menu
Nigeria to derive huge socio-economic benefits from 5G networks, say experts

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The telecommunication industry experts said on Thursday that Nigeria will derive huge socio-economic benefits from the commercial deployment of the fifth-generation (5G) networks, according to a report by Premium Times. The experts came together during a special panel session sponsored by the Nigerian Communications Commission at the ongoing social media week in Lagos.

The panel session was attended by the chairman, Board of Commissioners of NCC, Adeolu Akande, and many other participants from different industries. Bako Wakil, the Director, Technical Standards & Network Integrity, NCC and Kenneth Uzoekwe, Assistant Director, Spectrum Administration, NCC also participated as panel members while Omoniyi Ibietan, NCC's Head, Online Media & Special Publications was the moderator.

Wakil talked about the potential of 5G which is the newest generation of technology that "will bring about transformation in the country in the area of smart city, smart transportation, efficiency in medicine, a lot of automation and 5G will control a lot of appliances and devices with respect to the Internet of Things."

He said that 5G is much faster compared to other existing generations of technologies such as 2G, 3G, and 4G and high latency and high capacity that can transform consumer and businesses' experiences.

Answering questions on the radiation level of a 5G network, Wakil tried to allay the fears of the consumer in this regard. "There is every reason for people to be apprehensive with respect to the radiation of new technology such as 5G. However, the radiation from 5G is non-ionizing radiation, whose power is not enough to cause adverse health effects. So, Radiation in 5G is going to be minimal and not harmful," he said.

The NCC official said that two major challenges to 5G network deployment are poor electricity infrastructure and lack of adequate fiber cable for backhauling. The issue of power infrastructure is a general economic problem, the solution to which is outside the purview of the commission, he added.

