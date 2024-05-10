US to announce new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine, official says
The United States is preparing a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, as the U.S. returns to a regular pace of supplying weapons to Ukraine following the passage of a $95 billion bill, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.
The Ukraine aid package includes artillery, munitions for NASAMS air defenses, anti-tank munitions, armored vehicles and small arms that can immediately be put to use on the battlefield, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
