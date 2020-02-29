Apple closely watching coronavirus outbreak in South Korea, Italy - Cook
Apple Inc is closely watching how the coronavirus outbreak is unfolding in South Korea and Italy where the company has suppliers, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in an interview with the Fox Business Network.
Apple counts major Korean display makers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc as its suppliers.
IPhone factories in China have re-opened and are in "phase three of the ramp mode" of returning to normal operations, Cook said during the interview.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
