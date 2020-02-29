Left Menu
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.2 update

Earlier this week, OnePlus rolled out the latest open beta builds for both the flagship smartphones, OnePlus 6 and 6T. Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS 10.3.2 update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T with an updated Android security patch and general bug fixes.

The OTA update will be received by a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs, OnePlus said in its community forums.

Here is the official changelog:

System

  • Fixed the screen flickering issue while swiping up to unlock
  • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
  • Updated Android security patch to 2020.02

Earlier this week, OnePlus rolled out the latest open beta builds for both the flagship smartphones, OnePlus 6 and 6T. It introduced improved Zen Mode, India-centric features and more.

Changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 5:

System

  • Fixed and removed white bar below the keyboard
  • Fixed the issue with app crashes during installing and updating
  • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
  • Updated Android security patch to 2020.02

Network (India Only)

  • Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim

Phone

  • Optimized the one-handed mode experience in the Phone app
  • Fixed the issue with the duplication of contacts

Zen Mode V1.5.0

  • Improved OnePlus Account login for synchronization of badges and user's data

Work-Life Balance (India Only)

  • Optimized message notification
  • Optimized the mode and app selection
  • Added location, calendar, auto-track feature

Message (India Only)

  • Fixed issue with message categorization
  • Fixed issue with transaction messages showing wrong entity values
  • Improved brand name and logo identification of sender

