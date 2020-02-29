OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.2 update
OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS 10.3.2 update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T with an updated Android security patch and general bug fixes.
The OTA update will be received by a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs, OnePlus said in its community forums.
Here is the official changelog:
System
- Fixed the screen flickering issue while swiping up to unlock
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.02
Earlier this week, OnePlus rolled out the latest open beta builds for both the flagship smartphones, OnePlus 6 and 6T. It introduced improved Zen Mode, India-centric features and more.
Changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 5:
System
- Fixed and removed white bar below the keyboard
- Fixed the issue with app crashes during installing and updating
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.02
Network (India Only)
- Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim
Phone
- Optimized the one-handed mode experience in the Phone app
- Fixed the issue with the duplication of contacts
Zen Mode V1.5.0
- Improved OnePlus Account login for synchronization of badges and user's data
Work-Life Balance (India Only)
- Optimized message notification
- Optimized the mode and app selection
- Added location, calendar, auto-track feature
Message (India Only)
- Fixed issue with message categorization
- Fixed issue with transaction messages showing wrong entity values
- Improved brand name and logo identification of sender
