OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.2 update

OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS 10.3.2 update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T with an updated Android security patch and general bug fixes.

The OTA update will be received by a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs, OnePlus said in its community forums.

Here is the official changelog:

System

Fixed the screen flickering issue while swiping up to unlock

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android security patch to 2020.02

Earlier this week, OnePlus rolled out the latest open beta builds for both the flagship smartphones, OnePlus 6 and 6T. It introduced improved Zen Mode, India-centric features and more.

Changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 5:

System

Fixed and removed white bar below the keyboard

Fixed the issue with app crashes during installing and updating

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android security patch to 2020.02

Network (India Only)

Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim

Phone

Optimized the one-handed mode experience in the Phone app

Fixed the issue with the duplication of contacts

Zen Mode V1.5.0

Improved OnePlus Account login for synchronization of badges and user's data

Work-Life Balance (India Only)

Optimized message notification

Optimized the mode and app selection

Added location, calendar, auto-track feature

Message (India Only)

Fixed issue with message categorization

Fixed issue with transaction messages showing wrong entity values

Improved brand name and logo identification of sender

