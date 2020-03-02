Karnataka to set up nano technology park, to come out with new S&T policy

The Karnataka government has plans to develop a nano park here and also come out with a new science and technology policy In his inaugural address to the eleventh edition of Bangaluru India Nano 2020, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the proposed park would be in collaboration with the Government of India.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the nano park proposal is being discussed with Prof C N R Rao, National Research Professor, Honorary President, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research and Chairman of Karnataka's Vision Group of Nanotechnology "...we expect many of the research centers to be established in Bengaluru to promote the (nanotechnology) ecosystem, to strengthen this industry," Ashwath Narayan, who holds the IT, BT and S&T portfolios, said.

He also said the government plans to come out with a new science and technology policy to promote research and development and related industries The two-day Bengaluru India Nano 2020 is a premium event of the Karnataka's Department of IT, BT and S&T, and is being held in association with the Vision Group.

Officials said the event's emphasis is on nano industries and nano startups A range of issues pertaining to research, technology development, skills requirement, institutions involved, risk issues, regulatory & governance structure, investment and collaborations between R&D, academia & industry is being deliberated upon at the conference, they said.

