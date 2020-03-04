Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese cybersecurity company accuses CIA of 11-year-long hacking campaign

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 00:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 00:47 IST
Chinese cybersecurity company accuses CIA of 11-year-long hacking campaign

Chinese antivirus firm Qihoo 360 said CIA hackers have spent more than a decade breaking into the Chinese airline industry and other targets, a blunt allegation of American espionage from a Beijing-based firm.

In a brief blog post http://blogs.360.cn/post/APT-C-39_CIA_EN.html published on Monday in English and Chinese, Qihoo said it discovered the spying campaign by comparing samples of malicious software it had discovered against a trove of CIA digital spy tools released by WikiLeaks in 2017. Qihoo - a major cybersecurity vendor whose research is generally followed for the insight it offers into China's digital security world - said the Central Intelligence Agency had targeted China's aviation and energy sectors, scientific research organizations, internet companies, and government agencies.

It published a catalogue of intercepted malicious software samples as well as an analysis of their creation times that suggested that whoever devised the tools did so during working hours on the U.S. East Coast. The CIA and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return messages seeking comment. A message seeking additional comment from Qihoo's chief security officer, Yuejin Du, was not immediately returned after business hours in Beijing.

The United States - like China and other world powers - rarely comments when accused of cyberespionage. There has, however, long been evidence in the public domain - released by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, in the U.S. case, or by U.S. prosecutors and private cybersecurity firms, in China's case - that both countries hack their opponents. The allegations leveled against Beijing by U.S. companies have for years been laid out in lengthy, data-heavy reports. More recently, Chinese companies have begun doing the same with respect to other foreign hacking groups, including some that they say operate from U.S. soil.

Last September, for example, another Chinese antivirus firm, Qi-Anxin, published a report https://ti.qianxin.com/blog/articles/network-weapons-of-cia that accused the CIA of hacking. Like Qihoo, it too said it had found evidence that American spies had targeted the domestic aviation sector. Also like Qihoo, Qi-Anxin's researchers based their conclusions on the CIA software tools made public by WikiLeaks. In its blog post, Qihoo said that the CIA's alleged focus on the aviation sector could be intended to help it track real-time air passenger information, including "important figures' travel itinerary."

The accusations made by Qihoo and Qi-Anxin both stem from WikiLeaks' 2017 release that the secret-spilling organization dubbed "Vault 7." U.S. prosecutors have accused a disgruntled CIA coder, Joshua Schulte, of handing the digital espionage arsenal to WikiLeaks as revenge for a series of professional setbacks, calling the leak "instantly devastating."

"Years of work and millions of dollars developing those tools went up in smoke," Assistant U.S. Attorney David Denton told a jury at Schulte's trial in New York last month, according to a transcript https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6768406-20200204.html#document/p14/a549062 of his remarks. "He did it out of spite."

Schulte denies the allegation, saying he is being unfairly blamed for the breach because of his contentious relationship with his colleagues. The Manhattan jury in Schulte's case is expected to begin its deliberations Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway clears cruise passengers after 2 tested for virus

Passengers on a German cruise ship moored in southern Norway received clearance to come out of a 24-hour quarantine after two of them tested negative for the coronavirus, Norwegian officials said on Tuesday. Officials in the coastal town of...

Russia accuses BBC World News of flouting broadcasting rules

Russias communications regulator accused the BBC World News channel on Tuesday of flouting Russian broadcasting rules and said a court would hear its detailed complaints later this month.Britains ties with Russia are at post-Cold War lows o...

Trump says he spoke to Taliban leader, had 'good talk'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he talked with a Taliban leader, days after the US and the Taliban reached an agreement aimed at allowing the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan after more than 18 years. I spoke to the lea...

OPEC, Russia moving closer to big oil cut as coronavirus hits demand

A panel of OPEC and its allies recommended cutting oil output by an extra 1 million barrels per day bpd on Tuesday signalling that Russia and Saudi Arabia were moving closer to a deal to prop up prices which have been hit by the coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020