Left Menu
Development News Edition

11th Bengaluru INDIA Nano 2020 showcases nanotechnologies and products

A set of eco-friendly batteries were also displayed. These had been developed by the team led by Prof. Tapas K. Maji from Chemistry and Physics of Materials Unit, JNCASR.

11th Bengaluru INDIA Nano 2020 showcases nanotechnologies and products
JNCASR is an autonomous institution of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Image Credit: Twitter(@ArshadRizwan)

11th Bengaluru INDIA Nano conference and exhibition showcased technologies and products developed by academia and companies in nanotechnology. The three-day event was organised by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of Karnataka and Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), in association with other Govt Institutions and corporate companies. JNCASR is an autonomous institution of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Research work related to novel approaches to tackle infections related to antimicrobial resistance, eco-friendly batteries, and tools on nanotechnology developed for agriculture were showcased by JNCASR at the exhibition, which was inaugurated by Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka along with Prof. CNR Rao.

Some of the technologies exhibited included Rhino Lure and Rhyncho Lure, eco-friendly, cost-effective, and residual free control strategy tools to monitor and manage Rhinoceros Beetle and Red Plam Weevil pests and protect crops like coconut, date palm, oil palm, and areca nut. These technologies were developed by a team led by Prof. M. Eswarmoorthy from JNCASR in collaboration with Dr. KesavanSubaharan, ICAR-National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources, Bengaluru and Dr. Gautam Kaul M. from ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal.

A set of eco-friendly batteries were also displayed. These had been developed by the team led by Prof. Tapas K. Maji from Chemistry and Physics of Materials Unit, JNCASR. The fabricated Zn-air battery uses Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) derived core-shell nanocomposite as a cathode material, which is trifunctional in nature, which means active for ORR (Oxygen reduction reaction), OER (Oxygen evolution reaction) as well as HER (Hydrogen evolution reaction) catalytic reactions. The fabricated Zn-air battery is safe, lightweight, and is recharged electrically as well as mechanically. Along with this, to exploit the HER activity, the same material was used as anode and cathode in the water electrolyzer which is powered by the fabricated Zn-air battery and thus showing self-powered overall water splitting process.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh slum fire leaves many people homeless

A massive fire ripped through a slum on Wednesday in Bangladeshs capital of Dhaka, leaving thousands of people homeless. Hundreds of shanties were destroyed in the Rupnagar slum in the citys Mirpur area, witnesses said.As many as 150 firefi...

OxygenOS 9.0.11 update released for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T

OnePlus has begun rolling out the OxygenOS 9.0.11 update for its 2017 flagships, the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. The latest update brings improved system stability, general bug fixes and an Android security patch for February 2020.As usua...

Tara roped in as lead female actor opposite Aditya in 'Ek Villain 2'

The makers of 2014 action-drama -- EK Villain -- who announced the sequel of the film titled Ek Villain 2 have roped in Tara Sutaria as the lead female actor opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesda...

What you need to know about the coronavirus today

Here are todays developments on the coronavirus epidemic Bank of England leads coronavirus chargeOnce not too long ago, the burning question in the UK was about how Brexit would impact the economy. Whereas that concern wasnt quite enough to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020