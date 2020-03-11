11th Bengaluru INDIA Nano 2020 showcases nanotechnologies and products

11th Bengaluru INDIA Nano conference and exhibition showcased technologies and products developed by academia and companies in nanotechnology. The three-day event was organised by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of Karnataka and Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), in association with other Govt Institutions and corporate companies. JNCASR is an autonomous institution of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Research work related to novel approaches to tackle infections related to antimicrobial resistance, eco-friendly batteries, and tools on nanotechnology developed for agriculture were showcased by JNCASR at the exhibition, which was inaugurated by Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka along with Prof. CNR Rao.

Some of the technologies exhibited included Rhino Lure and Rhyncho Lure, eco-friendly, cost-effective, and residual free control strategy tools to monitor and manage Rhinoceros Beetle and Red Plam Weevil pests and protect crops like coconut, date palm, oil palm, and areca nut. These technologies were developed by a team led by Prof. M. Eswarmoorthy from JNCASR in collaboration with Dr. KesavanSubaharan, ICAR-National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources, Bengaluru and Dr. Gautam Kaul M. from ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal.

A set of eco-friendly batteries were also displayed. These had been developed by the team led by Prof. Tapas K. Maji from Chemistry and Physics of Materials Unit, JNCASR. The fabricated Zn-air battery uses Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) derived core-shell nanocomposite as a cathode material, which is trifunctional in nature, which means active for ORR (Oxygen reduction reaction), OER (Oxygen evolution reaction) as well as HER (Hydrogen evolution reaction) catalytic reactions. The fabricated Zn-air battery is safe, lightweight, and is recharged electrically as well as mechanically. Along with this, to exploit the HER activity, the same material was used as anode and cathode in the water electrolyzer which is powered by the fabricated Zn-air battery and thus showing self-powered overall water splitting process.

(With Inputs from PIB)

