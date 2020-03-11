OxygenOS 9.0.11 update released for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T

OnePlus has begun rolling out the OxygenOS 9.0.11 update for its 2017 flagships, the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. The latest update brings improved system stability, general bug fixes and an Android security patch for February 2020.

As usual, the update is being rolled out in batches which means a limited number of users will receive it, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

Image Credit: OnePlus Forums

Here is the official changelog.

System

Updated Android security patch to 2020.02

Improved system stability and general bug fixes

If you haven't received this OTA update, check it manually by visiting Settings > System > System Update in your device.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.