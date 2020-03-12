Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Russian-European mission to Mars postponed; Fossil footprints on Scottish island reveal dinosaur parade ground and more

Science News Roundup: Russian-European mission to Mars postponed; Fossil footprints on Scottish island reveal dinosaur parade ground and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Fossil footprints on Scottish island reveal dinosaur parade ground

On a crag of rock called Brother's Point on Scotland's Isle of Skye, scientists have identified two bustling footprint sites that reveal an abundance of dinosaurs that thrived 170 million years ago including an early member of a celebrated group. Researchers on Wednesday said about 50 fossilized footprints making up several different trackways were found at the two sites located a few hundred yards (meters) apart on the scenic promontory that juts into the chilly North Atlantic.

Skull of smallest-known bird embedded in 99-million-year-old amber

Scientists are marveling over the exquisitely preserved skull of what appears to be the smallest known bird - tinier than any hummingbird - encased in 99-million-year-old amber and boasting many odd traits including jaws studded with numerous puny teeth. The skull, measuring about half an inch (14.25 mm) long, belongs to a bird called Oculudentavis khaungraae that lived during the Cretaceous Period in what is now northern Myanmar, the researchers said on Wednesday. None of the rest of the body was preserved, but the researchers estimated that Oculudentavis weighed about an ounce (28 grams) and measured 2 inches (5 cm) long including a hypothetical bony tail.

On faraway planet, it's cloudy with a chance of liquid iron rain

Scientists have detected an exotic planet in another solar system where the weather forecast is always dire - a 100 percent chance of the most outrageous rain imaginable, with droplets of scaldingly hot liquid iron. The researchers said on Wednesday they used the planet-hunting ESPRESSO instrument on the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile to observe a planet called WASP-76b located about 640 light-years from Earth. It is near twice the size of Jupiter, our solar system's largest planet.

Russian-European mission to Mars postponed until 2022 over coronavirus: Roscosmos

Russia's space agency Roscosmos and the European Space Agency have decided to postpone the launch of a joint research mission to Mars until autumn 2022 because of the situation around coronavirus in Europe, Roscosmos said on Thursday. "...The parties had to recognize that the final phase of ExoMars activities are compromised by the general aggravation of the epidemiological situation in European countries," the Russian agency said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

PIL in HC for preventing religious conversion of SC/ST

A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking directions to the Centre to take appropriate steps for stopping religious conversion of socially and economically downtrodden people, particularly of the Scheduled CasteScheduled T...

Shia militia likely to blame for killing US troops in Iraq: US general

Shia militia groups in Iraq were likely responsible for the attack on Wednesday that killed one British and two American troops at a base north of Baghdad, a top U.S. general said on Thursday, in remarks that leave the door open to potentia...

Kenya listed among food-insecure countries in Global Hunger Index

Kenya is among the food-insecure countries listed in a newly released Global Hunger Index report GHI, 2019, according to a news report by Capital FM.Despite government efforts to achieve food and nutrition security by 2022, Kenya falls at ...

UK coronavirus cases rise 29% to 590 in a day, total of 10 dead

British cases of coronavirus rose 29 to 590 over the past 24 hours and the death toll rose to 10, health authorities said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020