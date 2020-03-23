COVID-19: Facebook Messenger ties up with developers to offer free service to governments

Facebook Messenger announced a partnership with its developer community to provide free services to government health organisations and UN health agencies to help them use the messaging platform to scale their response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The developer partners have offered to provide their services free to these organisations. As the official blog notes, one of the first instances is Argentina's Ministry of Health which is launching a Messenger experience to provide reliable and timely information about coronavirus.

In addition to that, Facebook is also creating an online hackathon, inviting developers to build messaging solutions related to social distancing and help educate people about the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

