Apple is donating millions of masks for health workers in US, Europe

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company will be donating masks to health professionals during the COVID-19 global pandemic crisis.

In a tweet, Cook wrote, "Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We're donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you."

Recently, Apple announced that it will close all offline stores worldwide outside of China until March 27 to help contain the spread of the virus. The company has also committed USD 15 million to help with worldwide recovery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

