Google launches site on COVID-19

After Microsoft, Google also launched a dedicated website to provide information on the COVID-19 pandemic. The site, google.com/covid19, provides information on the pandemic, its symptoms, prevention, and treatment, along with useful links to reliable sources such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The dedicated site further shows a coronavirus map that is updated regularly. It also provides resources on work from home, finding remote job opportunities, distance learning and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.