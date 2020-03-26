Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. nears rule-change to restrict Huawei's global chip supply -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 20:47 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. nears rule-change to restrict Huawei's global chip supply -sources

Senior cabinet officials in the Trump administration agreed to new measures to restrict the global supply of chips to China's Huawei Technologies, sources familiar with the matter said, as the White House ramps up criticism of China over coronavirus. Under the change, foreign companies that use U.S. chipmaking equipment would be required to obtain a U.S. license before supplying certain chips to Huawei. The Chinese telecoms company was blacklisted last year, limiting the company's suppliers.

One of the sources said the rule-change is aimed at restricting the sale of sophisticated chips to Huawei and not older, more commoditized and widely-available semiconductors. Because most chipmaking equipment used worldwide relies on American technology, the change would represent an expansion of export control authority that some trade experts have said would anger U.S. allies.

It is unclear if President Donald Trump, who appeared to push back against the proposal last month, will sign off on the rule change. The decision came when U.S. officials from various agencies met and agreed on Wednesday to alter the Foreign Direct Product Rule, which subjects some foreign-made goods based on U.S. technology or software to U.S. regulations, the sources said.

The U.S. Department of Commerce, which would have a role in enacting any rule change, did not have an immediate comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico-Colombia match at Denver canceled due to coronavirus

The international friendly between Mexico and Colombia due to take place in Denver on May 30 has been scrapped due to coronavirus safety concerns, organizers announced Thursday. Soccer United Marketing SUM announced the match had been calle...

RB commits USD 32 million to fight coronavirus globally, to distribute 1 crore Dettol soaps in India

British FMCG major RB on Thursday committed USD 32 million towards the fight against the spread of coronavirus globally and as part of that, it would distribute 10 million Dettol soaps in India. Besides, it would also donate one million lit...

China orders sharp cuts in flights in, out of country to curb coronavirus risk

China has ordered airlines to sharply cut the number of flights in and out of the country out of concern that travellers from overseas could reignite the coronavirus outbreak that paralysed the country for two months. The Civil Aviation Adm...

Tennis-Nadal calls on Spain's athletes to raise 11m euros to fight coronavirus

Rafael Nadal has issued a rallying cry and called on Spanish athletes to help raise 11 million euros 12.07 million to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Spain is one of the most badly affected countries in the world with over 56,000 cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020