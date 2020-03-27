Instagram announces live music festival for stay-at-home concer

Regular concert-goers stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic can look forward to Instagram's live music festival. As the official release notes, the 'Live in your living room' festival will see popular Indian artists including Armaan Malik, Naezy and Lisa Mishra performing Live on Instagram on March 29.

The live festival will begin from 5 pm (IST) and go on until midnight. There will be 14 artists who will use IG Live for a slot of 30 minutes. hey will go live from their respective Instagram accounts and perform from their homes for the Instagram audience. (ANI)

