Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S., UK cyber officials say state-backed hackers taking advantage of outbreak

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 01:36 IST
U.S., UK cyber officials say state-backed hackers taking advantage of outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

American and British cybersecurity officials are warning that state-backed hackers and online criminals are taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak to further their operations, echoing concerns from digital safety experts.

A joint advisory published on Wednesday by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency and Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said that while the overall volume of malicious activity does not appear to have changed, hackers of all varieties were leveraging anxiety around the disease outbreak to push people into clicking links and downloading attachments. "Bad actors are using these difficult times to exploit and take advantage of the public and business," Bryan Ware, CISA's assistant director for cybersecurity, said in a statement.

The agencies warned that hackers were also exploiting growing demand for work-from-home solutions by passing off their malicious tools as remote collaboration software produced by Zoom and Microsoft. Hackers are also targeting the virtual private networks that are allowing an increasing number of employees to connect to their offices, the agencies said. The cybersecurity industry has been sounding the alarm for weeks over the threat of coronavirus-themed malicious software and booby-trapped emails.

In a blog post also published Wednesday, Microsoft executive Rob Lefferts said there had been an uptick in the success rate for hackers. The media was "all COVID-19, all the time," Lefferts said. "It's overwhelming and attackers know it. They know many are clicking without looking because stress levels are high and they're taking advantage of that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Will not be forgotten': Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday local time thanked India for its decision to export the hydroxychloroquine to fight coronavirus and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity...

Two women resident doctors assaulted by man for 'spreading' COVID-19

A 42-year-old man was arrested late Wednesday evening for allegedly assaulting two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital after accusing them of spreading COVID-19 in Gautam Nagar area, said police. The police swung into action and m...

Record coronavirus deaths in New York, New Jersey amid fear of toll undercount

The number of coronavirus cases in New York state alone approached 150,000 on Wednesday, surpassing Spain for the most infections anywhere in the world, even as authorities warned the states official death tally may understate the true toll...

Saudi-led coalition to announce Yemen ceasefire at midnight

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement will announce at midnight on Wednesday it is halting military operations nationwide to support a U.N. ceasefire initiative, three sources familiar with the matter told Reu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020