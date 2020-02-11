Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Osaka airport introduces canine comfort room, complete with pole and more

Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Osaka airport introduces canine comfort room, complete with pole

Osaka's Itami airport is setting up a toilet area for traveling dogs, complete with a pole for them to cock a leg on. The toilet, in a fenced-off yard outside the terminal, will also have a shower and water bowls, operator Kansai Airports said. The "pee pole" will flush.

(With inputs from agencies.)

