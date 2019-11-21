International Development News
Development News Edition
LIVE

Your Right to Breath Clean Air: Technology, Trends and Narratives

Your Right to Breath Clean Air: Technology, Trends and Narratives
Air Pollution Image Credit: (@EU_ENV)

In every 5 seconds, somebody around the world dies prematurely due to air pollution. This is because 90 percent of the world population is breathing polluted air.

Though pollution per se is harmful in one way or the other, air pollution is the most horrible for its territorial reach, persistency and limited scope of mitigation. It not only adversely effects the health of the population at its place of origin but travels with air for miles to harm those who don't even have any awareness or control on the reasons behind it. Besides directly harming the health, the poisonous gases in the air go up in the sky causing melting of the glaciers leading to Climate Change (SDG13). It's due to this multi-dimensional harmful effects of the air pollution, UN Secretary General Mr. Antonio Guterres has alarmed the nations about the threat of global warming leading to climate change which is 'an existential threat'.

Combating air pollution requires a holistic and integrated approach across economies and regions of the world. There is need for feasible technological innovations, their applications to reduce emission of pollutants in the air, better urban planning, green technologies, circular economy, taxing pollution, and much more.

Devdiscourse, as a socially responsible media platform, strongly feels the need of holistic dialogue across societies and involving more and more people in the discourse on air pollution.

Live Discourse on Right to Breath Clean Air: Technology, Trends and Narratives is a platform for all those who have something to share on minimizing air pollution and increasing the opportunity for 'Right to Breath Clean Air'. Here you can share you views, send write ups, pictures, videos, technological solutions etc. related to air pollution. We will also update you on latest news, views, interviews and technological advances related to minimizing and mitigating air pollution.

Key Updates

25-11-2019 05:23:07 PM

Prepare a plan in 10 days for setting up Air Purifying Towers in Delhi: SC

Prepare a plan in 10 days for setting up Air Purifying Towers in Delhi: SC

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the Center and Delhi government to chalk out a plan for installing 'Air Purifiers' at different locations in the national capital city.

Prepare a plan in 10 days for setting up Air Purifying Towers in Delhi: SC

 

 

25-11-2019 03:29:10 PM

Delhi is worse than hell, Says SC Judge on Air Pollution

Delhi is worse than hell, Says SC Judge on Air Pollution
23-11-2019 12:53:23 PM

Emraan Hashmi expressed concerns on air pollution in Delhi

Emraan Hashmi expressed concerns on air pollution in Delhi

Unbreathable Air in the national capital city of India is increasingly becoming a concern among the visitors which may adversely affect its economy as well. The murder fame actor Mr. Imran Hashmi during shooting of his upcoming film Chehre in the city on Friday highlighted the high level of pollution and difficulty in breathing.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi takes off for Delhi to shoot for 'Chehre', flags air pollution

 

22-11-2019 01:12:33 PM

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha (Upper House) were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze. 

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

 

22-11-2019 11:08:36 AM

Bushfire pushed Sydney into world’s top 10 polluted cities

Bushfire pushed Sydney into world’s top 10 polluted cities

Sydney, the capital city of Australia’s New South Wales state is gasping for fresh air due to huge bushfire. It’s the fourth consecutive day on Friday, the city witnessed a think smog caused by the bushfire. The bushfire has pushed the city in top 10 most polluted list of the world. According to the Air Visual Global Ranking on Friday morning, Sydney was at 10th ranking, more polluted than Jakarta and Shenzhen and just below Mumbai and Kolkata.  

Also Read: Sydney gasps for air as Australia bushfire smoke reaches record levels

21-11-2019 10:12:10 PM

Poland reduced air pollution by installing solar panels tweets EU Commission

Poland reduced air pollution by installing solar panels tweets EU Commission

Solar and photovoltaic panels are proving an excellent way to reduce air pollution. The European nation Poland has improved air quality by installing solar panels on the roofs of houses. This was revealed in a tweet by Regional and Urban Policy Department of European Union Commission. 

 

Solar and photovoltaic panels installed on the roofs of houses and public buildings in Kalety, Poland🇵🇱 have improved air quality and reduced harmful emissions, improving the quality of life for residents.#CohesionPolicy for #CleanAirEUDiscover more: https://t.co/dGlTreFLr0 pic.twitter.com/v0iwLc9CbA

— EUinmyRegion (@EUinmyRegion) November 20, 2019

21-11-2019 09:47:04 PM

Delhi covered with think pollution, once again

Delhi covered with think pollution, once again

After a relief of a few days caused by high wind velocity, the air quality again worsened in the India’s national capital. The air pollution crossed the mark the ‘sever’ in many parts of the city as Air Quality Index (AQI) machines signaling beyond 400 points.

The AQI forRohini (414), Anand Vihar (422), Nehru Nagar (410), Dwarka Sector 8 (404) and Bawana (407) entered the 'severe' zone. Neighbouring Ghaziabad (415), Greater Noida (402), Noida (402) also recorded 'severe' pollution levels, while the AQI in Faridabad (391) bordered the 'severe' zone. As the officials of the weather department predicting low air velocity for coming days there seems no respite by pollution for next few days. 

Also Read: Air quality 'severe' in many parts of Delhi-NCR, haze returns

