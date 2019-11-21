Your Right to Breath Clean Air: Technology, Trends and Narratives

In every 5 seconds, somebody around the world dies prematurely due to air pollution. This is because 90 percent of the world population is breathing polluted air.

Though pollution per se is harmful in one way or the other, air pollution is the most horrible for its territorial reach, persistency and limited scope of mitigation. It not only adversely effects the health of the population at its place of origin but travels with air for miles to harm those who don't even have any awareness or control on the reasons behind it. Besides directly harming the health, the poisonous gases in the air go up in the sky causing melting of the glaciers leading to Climate Change (SDG13). It's due to this multi-dimensional harmful effects of the air pollution, UN Secretary General Mr. Antonio Guterres has alarmed the nations about the threat of global warming leading to climate change which is 'an existential threat'.

Combating air pollution requires a holistic and integrated approach across economies and regions of the world. There is need for feasible technological innovations, their applications to reduce emission of pollutants in the air, better urban planning, green technologies, circular economy, taxing pollution, and much more.

Devdiscourse, as a socially responsible media platform, strongly feels the need of holistic dialogue across societies and involving more and more people in the discourse on air pollution.

Live Discourse on Right to Breath Clean Air: Technology, Trends and Narratives is a platform for all those who have something to share on minimizing air pollution and increasing the opportunity for 'Right to Breath Clean Air'. Here you can share you views, send write ups, pictures, videos, technological solutions etc. related to air pollution. We will also update you on latest news, views, interviews and technological advances related to minimizing and mitigating air pollution.