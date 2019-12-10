Left Menu
S.Korea shuts down 10 coal-fired power plants to curb pollution

(Representative Image)

* South Korea has shut down 10 coal-fired power plants on Tuesday as part of its anti-pollution campaign, the energy ministry said.

* The shutdown comes after the government said last month it would idle up as much as 15 coal-fired power plants between December and February, while its remaining plants are expected to supply sufficient power. * In a statement late Monday, the energy ministry said 41 coal-fired power plants would operate at 80% capacity.

* South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, operates about 60 coal-fired power plants, generating about 40% of its electricity. * Nuclear power makes up about 30% of South Korea's electricity, followed by gas power at around 20%. Analysts expected the reduced coal power to give a slight boost to the country's LNG demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

