Left Menu
Development News Edition

MyGov portal received more than 15 lakh suggestions from teachers on NEP implementation within a week of seeking their views: PM Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 11:24 IST
MyGov portal received more than 15 lakh suggestions from teachers on NEP implementation within a week of seeking their views: PM Modi.

MyGov portal received more than 15 lakh suggestions from teachers on NEP implementation within a week of seeking their views: PM Modi.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says Afghan negotiations likely to be 'contentious'

Much anticipated negotiations between Afghanistans warring parties are likely to be contentious, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on Friday, but are the only way forward if Afghans are to find peace after decades of relentless confl...

Myanmar bans flights, travel from Yangon as virus spreads

Myanmar on Friday reimposed its toughest measures so far to control the spread of the coronavirus, banning travel out of the countrys biggest city, Yangon, and grounding all domestic flights. Both measures, announced just hours before takin...

So far marks and marksheet dominated learning-based education in our country: PM Modi at conclave.

So far marks and marksheet dominated learning-based education in our country PM Modi at conclave....

Tennis-Serena heads to French Open with time running out for No. 24

Serena Williams will have just two weeks to shake off the disappointment of a semi-final loss in the U.S. Open and resume her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title on the claycourts at the French Open. The American great has r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020