Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens
A shooting early on Sunday at a Georgia block party left two people dead and almost three dozen injured, some critically, local and state officials said.
Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy told a news conference that two men, aged 21 and 23, were shot dead in Vienna, Georgia, about 135 miles (216 km) south of Atlanta. Thirty-five people were injured, mostly by gunshot wounds, officials told reporters. They said hundreds of people had attended the event, which came at the end of Dooly County High School's homecoming week.
Authorities do not believe there is a remaining threat to the public, but have not publicly named any suspects or persons of interest, and have not identified a motive for the shooting. "We don't want to presume as to what caused it," said Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Those wounded range in age from 14 to 51, officials said.