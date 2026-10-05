Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 05:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 05:32 IST
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

A shooting ​early on Sunday at ‌a Georgia ​block party left two people dead and almost three dozen injured, ‌some critically, local and state officials said.

Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy told a news conference that two men, ‌aged 21 and 23, were shot dead ‌in Vienna, Georgia, about 135 miles (216 km) south of Atlanta. Thirty-five people were injured, mostly by gunshot wounds, officials told reporters. They said ⁠hundreds ​of people ⁠had attended the event, which came at the end of ⁠Dooly County High School's homecoming week.

Authorities do not believe ​there is a remaining threat to the public, but ⁠have not publicly named any suspects or persons of interest, ⁠and ​have not identified a motive for the shooting. "We don't want to presume as to ⁠what caused it," said Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia ⁠Bureau of ⁠Investigation.

Those wounded range in age from 14 to 51, officials said.

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