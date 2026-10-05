Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazilian ​Senator Flavio Bolsonaro will ‌face President ​Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ‌in the runoff of a presidential election, the country's electoral authority said on Sunday. With ‌just over 97% of the ‌ballots counted, the right-wing challenger took 47.45% of valid votes in the first ⁠round, beating ​the ⁠forecasts in most private surveys. Leftist Lula received ⁠44.66% of the votes.

The two ​leading candidates will advance to the ⁠second round of voting on October 25, ⁠beating ​out a field of 12 candidates in a campaign focused ⁠on concerns about the growing cost ⁠of ⁠living, corruption and insecurity in Brazilians' daily lives.