Sonia Gandhi sets up special committee comprising A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, and Ambika Soni to assist her in party matters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:26 IST
COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

The Rolling Stones become first band to top UK album charts over six different decades

Veteran rockers The Rolling Stones topped the British album charts once again on Friday, creating history by becoming the first band to score a number one album across six different decades, the Official Charts Company said. The band, who f...

Centre, States are working in tandem to make India a startup hub: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Indian startup ecosystem has been growing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both Centre and state governments are together working towards making the country...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Birthday girl Henderson happy with solid start at ANA InspirationBrooke Henderson plans to celebrate her birthday and a solid start to the ANA Inspiration with a slice of cake after sign...

Three entities sell Amber Enterprises shares worth over Rs 694 cr

Three entities, including a promoter, offloaded Amber Enterprises Ltds shares worth Rs 694 crore through open market transactions on Friday. As per NSEs bulk deal data, promoter of Amber Enterprises, Kartar Singh, offloaded 2.75 lakh shares...
