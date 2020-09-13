Delhi government permits gyms, yoga centres to reopen: Official order.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 23:36 IST
Delhi government permits gyms, yoga centres to reopen: Official order.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Delhi government permits gyms, yoga centres to reopen: Official order.
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury during the second quarter of Sundays game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack was injured after catching a pass over the middle before at...
Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with northeast Delhi riots Source....
Energy producers and communities along the U.S. Gulf Coast organized evacuations of residents and offshore workers on Sunday as they prepared for the second hurricane strike in less than a month.Royal Dutch Shell Plc began shutting some of ...
Drew Brees enters Sundays NFL opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just nine passes short of the league record for pass attempts. When Brees makes that ninth pass for the New Orleans Saints, it will be number 10,170 of his career, passin...